Infosys defends land sale allegations, clarifies it was bought at market rates

Bengaluru: Infosys has strongly defended itself against accusations of selling government-subsidized land at a commercial price, with the company’s former CFO, Mohan Das Pai, issuing a clarification on social media. The controversy arose after reports claimed that Infosys sold 53.5 acres of land, acquired through the government at a subsidized rate, to private real estate developer Puravankara for Rs 250 crore.

In his tweet, Pai clarified that the land in question was not acquired from the government at a discounted price. He stated, “This is not government land, and it was purchased from the market specifically for building the Infosys campus. The land was never received at a subsidised rate, and the sale to Puravankara is a legitimate transaction.” Pai urged the public to refrain from spreading false information, emphasizing that Infosys has followed all legal and ethical norms in this matter.

Infosys’s clarification comes after Congress MP K V R Krishnamurthy questioned the company’s decision to sell the land for commercial use. Krishnamurthy argued that land provided at a discounted rate for a specific purpose—such as campus development—should not be sold for commercial gain unless the original purpose was fulfilled. He suggested that Infosys should return both the land and the proceeds from the sale to the Karnataka government, which allocated the land for public use.