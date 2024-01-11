Instead of uniting, BJP’s politics over Ram Mandir inauguration event dividing Hindus: K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that instead of uniting Hindus, the BJP’s politics over the Ram Mandir’s inauguration event in Ayodhya is dividing the Hindu community.

In a press statement in this regard, supporting the Congress party’s stand to refrain from attending the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Siddaramaiah added that the statement of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary that there will be no power for Shaivas and Shaktas in the Ram Mandir has stirred a controversy.

“If this is true, it is an insult to all the Shaiva devotees. It is also reported that four Shankaracharya peethas in the country have boycotted the Sri Ram Mandir inauguration opposing misuse of the Ram mandir for politics,” he stated.

“The decision regarding non-participation in the Ram Lalla installation programme taken by the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and LoP in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is correct. I support the decision,” he added.

“Prime Minister Modi and the Sangh Parivar have turned a religious programme into a party programme. This installation should have transcended the limits of religion, caste and creed and included all. Thereby they had insulted Sri Ram and 140 crore people. It is a betrayal of Hindus as it has been reduced to a political campaign,” Siddaramaiah explained.

“The BJP and RSS leaders who give lectures on Hindu religion, culture and rituals stand exposed as they are silent on PM Modi inaugurating an incomplete temple. The Congress party has been firm on its stand over the Ram temple since the day controversy began.

“We were committed to the stand that the court’s decision would be accepted. There is no confusion in this regard. Even Muslim brothers have also accepted the verdict of the court and proved their faith in the judiciary,” he stated.

He added that Modi, who is completing 10 years of his rule, does not have the confidence to go before the people with his achievements but is attempting to create a Hindu wave by inaugurating the incomplete Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and hiding his failures.

“The people who are observing politics being played in the name of Ram by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the last 30 years, won’t support them. The people have already started asking for accounts on funds collected for bricks,” Siddaramaiah added.

“We are not opposed to Hinduism. We condemn untouchability, casteism, blind rituals and beliefs in the name of religion. We are totally against bringing religion into politics. We will oppose the fake Hindutva of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar and we won’t bother about setbacks in politics,” he said.