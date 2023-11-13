Inter school Ideathon challenge to find solutions for Brand Bengaluru launched

Bengaluru: Unique Inter-school competition announced on Children’s Day to promote active citizenship and involve school students in finding solutions for their city.

On the occasion of Children’s Day a unique Ideathon and the Youth Leadership Summit have been launched for schools across the city of Bengaluru. This is a pioneering effort reflecting on the vision of the Government of Karnataka through its initiative “Brand Bengaluru”, to help the city become clean, green and sustainable.

Ideathon ‘23 is an Interschool student innovation initiative to involve school students in providing solutions to the problems and challenges of the city. A unique way of involving the students in active citizenship. Ideathon '23 is an interschool competition, designed to foster creative problem-solving and active citizenship among the youth of Bengaluru. The event aims to harness the potential of young minds from schools across Bengaluru.

The challenge is open to students from grades 10 to 12 + PU Colleges. Each participating school can be represented by one team of two students. The challenge is open to schools located only in the city of Bengaluru. The challenge will accept solutions only in Kannada and English. There is No Entry Fee. Only the first 200 entries will be considered. The last date is December 05, 2023. Schools can register on www.youngleadersofbengaluru.com

The students will ideate and propose solutions for the betterment of their city. After multiple rounds of screening and selection the top ideas will be presented to and juried during the grand finale. Ideathon solutions would broadly revolve around SDG Goals 2030.

The grand finale will be held as part of a Youth Leadership Summit 2023 scheduled to be held on January 13, 2024, where eminent personalities and achievers will share their experiences to inspire and motivate the participating students to strive for excellence and to be solution-oriented citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will interact with the students during the Youth Leadership Summit. Sudha Murthy, noted educator and author will chair the jury and be part of the Youth Leadership Summit to inspire the youth.

The student innovation initiative is conceptualized by Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, a young and passionate educator from Bengaluru. Her vision is to involve school students in providing solutions to the problems and challenges of the city.

Other prominent citizens of Bengaluru will be involved as part of the jury and the Youth Leadership Summit. Ideathon and the Youth Leadership Summit are to be conducted with the support of Greycaps Knowledge Tribe, spearheaded by noted quizmaster and educator Giri Pickbrain Balasubramaniam.