Is Holy Shiv Linga a decorative item? AAP condemns Union Govt

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party Women's Unit President Kushala Swamy expressed outrage that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted crores of Indians by using the Shivlinga, the deity of Hindus, as a decorative object in the form of a fountain in the streets of Delhi.

Kushala Swamy, who held a press conference at the party office in the city on Friday, said, "The BJP has exploited religion, done politics in the name of religion, sown the seeds of hatred and breathed the same. The lieutenant governor of the BJP has insulted the Shiv Linga worshiped by crores of Indians. BJP is a party which hates Shiva."

Shivalinga-shaped fountains have been installed in the background of the G-20 summit in Delhi's Dhaula Kaun. This is a disrespect shown to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community that worships the Shiv Linga and to all Hindus who revere the Shiv Linga. She said that Narendra Modi, who always pretends to be pro-Hindu, has insulted Shiv Linga.

"BJP leaders are shamelessly sharing such humiliating photos and videos on social media. This is condemnable. Insulting Shivlinga, the sacred symbol of Hindus, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The central government should immediately correct its mistake and clear the decorative fountains in the shape of Shivlinga. They should apologise to All Indians. More importantly, it should be installed at appropriate places," she demanded.

“After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the place where Vikram lander landed was named Shiva Shakti and the BJP portrayed itself as pro-Hindu. But they have shown their real mentality by installing the same Shiva as a decorative object in the streets of Delhi. In reality, the BJP is anti-Hindu,” Party's media coordinator Jagdish V Sadam criticized that BJP uses Hindutva and Hindu God only to get votes.

As the G-20 summit is being held under the presidency of India in the national capital, Delhi, the leaders of many countries of the world are participating. Due to this Delhi is being decorated in many ways. Fountains resembling Shiva Linga are used for decoration. He opined that Shivlinga is always a spiritual and divine for every devotee and not an object. On the same issue, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena had said that Indians worship stones,” Jagadish V Sadam criticized for using harsh words.