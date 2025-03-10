Jammer installation at Central Jail affects residents in Dharwad

Dharwad: Various measures are being taken to prevent illegal activities in prisons, particularly in places like the Central Jail, known for housing notorious inmates. One such measure includes the installation of signal jammers inside the jail. While these systems may reduce illegal communication, they have inadvertently caused significant challenges for the local residents surrounding the Dharwad Central Jail.

The Dharwad Central Jail houses hundreds of inmates, many of whom are considered dangerous and include individuals serving life sentences for terrorism-related offenses. In an effort to curb illegal activities and prohibit the use of mobile phones, jammers have been installed. However, recent changes to the jammer’s radiation levels have disrupted mobile signals for residents of the nearby neighborhoods, causing considerable inconvenience in their daily lives.

The situation is particularly dire for students living in these areas. In recent times, students have become increasingly dependent on mobile devices for their studies. The jammers, however, have obstructed mobile signals, significantly hindering their educational activities.

Additionally, the Dimhans Hospital is located near the jail, where hundreds of nursing students study and many patients visit daily. Once inside the hospital, mobile connectivity ceases, creating difficulties for visitors trying to stay in touch with their families and loved ones. As the city has expanded, the jail, which was once on the outskirts, is now surrounded by urban development. Local residents are urging authorities to consider relocating the jail outside the city limits. Attempts to reach jail officials for more details have proven unsuccessful, primarily due to the signal jammers. The jail staff could have potentially used landline phones to communicate, but reports indicate that existing landlines have also been removed. As a result, there has been no clarity or response from officials regarding this issue.

While the installation of jammers in the prison aims to mitigate illegal activities, it has unfortunately negatively affected the lives of nearby residents. The situation underscores the need for a balanced approach to security measures that do not compromise the daily lives and well-being of the local community.