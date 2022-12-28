Janardhana Reddy's new party to hit BJP's prospects in K'taka

Bengaluru: Karnataka's ruling BJP is worried over mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy's newly-launched Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party, to affect its prospects in the state, especially in the border region with Hyderabad.

According to BJP insiders, although senior leaders have rubbished the development, they have taken a serious note and are strategising against Reddy's move. The opposition Congress is already in a celebration mode, as Reddy's KRRP would split the BJP's vote, which would ensure the victory of Congress candidates.

Janaradhana Reddy and his brothers were in the forefront along with Sriramulu when the BJP attained power under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa in the 2008 state elections. He played a prominent role in 'Operation Lotus' carried out by the party to ensure majority.

However, Lokayukta investigations into the mining scam led to his ouster from the cabinet and also landed him in jail. Late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, his mentor, and the BJP maintained a distance from him and although Sriramulu returned to the saffron party, Janardhana Reddy was kept away.

All off the mining baron's attempts to reach out to the BJP high command flopped and he went ahead with the announcement of his new party.