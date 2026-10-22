JD(S) accuses Karnataka govt of humiliating Dalit ministers at Mysuru Dasara after cop stops them; questions social justice claims

Bengaluru: After Superintendent of Police, C.B. Rishyanth, deputed for security arrangements during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, allegedly prevented three ministers from participating in the Nandi Dhwaja puja during the Jamboo Savari procession on October 21, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday accused the Karnataka government of insulting Dalit ministers, questioning its claims of social justice and adherence to the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

It may be noted that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is the state president of the JD(S), an NDA ally in Karnataka.

In a statement on social media, JD(S) condemned the reported incident, accusing the Congress of treating Dalits as a vote bank and humiliating them after coming to power.

“This is the royal treatment Dalit ministers receive in the Congress. Using Dalits merely as a vote bank and humiliating them when in power is the culture of the Congress,” the JD(S) alleged.

Addressing Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the party questioned why the ministers who had accompanied him were left behind instead of being escorted to the dais.

“If ministers themselves are subjected to such treatment, what would be the plight of ordinary people under your administration? Is this your social justice? Is this your Ambedkarite ideology? Is this your faith in the Constitution written by him?” the party asked.

Accusing the Congress of practising untouchability despite professing secular values, the JD(S) said the incident had brought disrepute to Karnataka.

The party also attacked the Congress over its historical treatment of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, alleging that the party had insulted him and defeated him in elections on four occasions to marginalise the Dalit leader. He accused the party of continuing the same approach even after nearly 75 years.

Referring to the procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, the party alleged that the incident reflected anti-Dalit attitudes and warned that the government would face consequences for its actions.

The party urged all Dalit ministers in the state Cabinet to condemn the alleged conduct of the Chief Minister and the officials involved.

The JD(S) further said that continuing to work under a person whose actions had allegedly undermined their self-respect would itself be humiliating, and challenged the ministers to resign if their dignity had been compromised.

The party also targeted State Home Minister Priyank Kharge, asking him to respond to the alleged misconduct by officials from his department during the Dasara celebrations.

“You speak loudly on issues that suit you. Speak up on this matter as well,” the JD(S) said, demanding an explanation from the Home Minister.

It can be noted that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday has directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the incident in which police officers allegedly prevented ministers from entering the venue to participate in the Nandi Dhwaja puja at the Mysuru Palace premises on Wednesday.

CM Shivakumar said the police officers had behaved arrogantly by preventing ministers, including Shivaraj Tangadgi, P.M. Narendra Swamy and K.S. Basavanthappa, from entering the venue for the ritual.

“I personally intervened immediately and facilitated the ministers' entry. However, the officers' high-handed behaviour cannot be tolerated. Therefore, I have directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into who was responsible for the incident and submit a report,” CM Shivakumar said.



