JDS Condemns disrespectful actions during KPSC group C examination in Kalaburagi

Bengaluru: The Secular Janata Dal (JDS) has voiced its strong disapproval over a troubling incident that occurred during the entrance examination for KPSC Group C posts held on Sunday in Kalaburagi. The act of forcibly removing the mangalsutra and anklets of married women candidates during the examination has sparked outrage.

In an official statement, the JDS expressed its deep concern, stating that this incident is utterly unforgivable and a blatant violation of women's rights. It raises the question of whether we are truly in Karnataka or someplace else. The party strongly condemns the humiliation endured by women during the KPSC examination conducted on Sunday in Kalaburagi. This action reflects a lack of respect for India's culture, which is concerning given that it occurred under the governance of the Congress government that professes to champion the Indian ethos. The JDS firmly criticized this perceived disregard for our culture and heritage.

The statement points out the contradiction between the state government's programs, such as Grilahakshmi, aimed at supporting and empowering women, and the mistreatment of women during the same examination. The JDS questions who authorized the examination staff to remove the mangalsutra and anklets of female candidates and whether they lacked sensitivity in handling such matters. The candidates have conveyed that they were not forewarned of such a traumatic experience, and the examination rules did not stipulate the removal of anklets and mangalsutra. Therefore, the JDS deems the forced removal of these symbols of matrimony from married women candidates as an egregious act of misconduct.

The JDS has demanded a apology from KPSC and the state government to the aggrieved women, along with the immediate suspension of the officials responsible for the shocking incident. Furthermore, the party has called for stringent measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.