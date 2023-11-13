JDS Warns of Agitation: Farmers' Compensation Delay Sparks Threat of MLAs' Sit-In

Mysuru: The delay in disbursing compensation to distressed farmers has ignited a warning from JDS State Core Committee President GT Deve Gowda. If the government fails to release compensation funds promptly, he has declared that all MLAs will unite for a sit-in protest on December 4. The announcement came after GT Deve Gowda and JD(S) leaders reviewed the drought situation in Mysore's Hunsur on Sunday.

The district, with an agricultural area of 3,97,879 hectares, has seen sowing in 93 percent (3,70,211 hectares) of this area. Despite an estimated Rs 70 crore being allocated to 1,49,296 farmers across 82,660.75 hectares this monsoon, the government report acknowledges a potential crop loss due to drought in two lakh hectares. However, compensation has not been provided, leaving farmers struggling to meet interest payments.

GT Deve Gowda criticized the state government for not addressing the electricity problem and cancelling a project that aimed to provide free electricity connections and IP sets to farmers. He accused the Congress government of being anti-farmer, stating that a "death decree" has been issued for farmers.

MLA Sa.Ra. Mahesh urged the immediate deposit of drought relief funds, currently with the district collector, into farmers' accounts. He called for the government to cut unnecessary expenses and address the farmers' plight urgently. Mahesh also highlighted the halt in drought relief work in the CM district and criticized the district in-charge minister's inaction.Legislator Harish Gowda emphasized the 18% decrease in rainfall in the district, leading to potential crop loss and hardship for farmers due to inadequate electricity supply to pump sets. He demanded immediate compensation from the government to alleviate the farmers' financial burdens. The threat of a sit-in by MLAs signals the intensification of the agitation if the government does not address the concerns raised by JDS leaders promptly.