JetSynthesys’ Global e-Cricket Premier League starts
The much-anticipated Season 2 of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), powered by JetSynthesys, officially launched at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: The much-anticipated Season 2 of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), powered by JetSynthesys, officially launched at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time the vibrant Garden City has hosted the league’s national launch. Conceptualized and developed by JetSynthesys, the GEPL has quickly become one of India’s most structured and franchise-led esports properties, successfully blending the nation’s passion for cricket with the excitement of competitive gaming.
This season introduces six city-based franchises, each supported by prominent figures from India’s entrepreneurial and entertainment sectors. The teams include the Mumbai Grizzlies, owned by . Sara Tendulkar, a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist; the Delhi Sharks, led by Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart; and the Bengaluru Badgers, co-owned by notable figures such as . Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon), . Ankit Nagori (Founder of Curefoods), and . Prashant Prakash (Founding Partner of Accel India).
Other teams competing in the league are the Chennai Falcons, co-owned by Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital Funds, Madhusudanan R, Founder of YAP, and Arjun Santhanakrishnan, an investor and entrepreneur; the Hyderabad Rhinos, owned by Amit Mehta, Director of LNB Group; and the Pune Stallions, owned by popular actor and investor Suniel Shetty.