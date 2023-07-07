Karnataka budget 2023: Budget Highlights

CM Siddaramaiah presents State Budget - Total Expenditure is estimated to be Rs 3,27,747 crores which includes Revenue Expenditure at Rs 2,50,933 crores, Capital Expenditure at Rs 54,374 crores and loan repayment at Rs 22,441 crores.



Rs 37,587 Crores allocated for Education, Rs 24,166 Crores for Women and Child Development. This is 11% and 7% respectively of the total budget allocation. Rs 14,950 Crores - 4% of the total allocation - allocated for Health and Family welfare.

Karnataka government's Brain Health Initiative program in collaboration with NIMHANS will now be extended to all parts of the state.

An automated and completely centralized blood bank will be started with Rs. 5 crores at Bangalore Medical College



The government in Karnataka will be hiking the monthly pension payable to unmarried and divorced women and gender minorities from Rs 600 to Rs 800.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hikes excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 20 percent. Excise duty on beer increased from 175 percent to 185 percent.



Karnataka government will be developing the famous Halasuru Gurudwara with Rs 25 crores and it also extended the budget to other religious places.

Siddaramaiah also announced a total Rs 4 lakh accident insurance for e-commerce delivery employees, including those working for Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon, among others.

Siddaramaiah announced the allocation made for different sectors, giving Rs 33,700 crore to Agriculture and Allied Activities, Rs 68,479 crore to Welfare and Inclusive Growth.

Karnataka government will also be revising the guidance values for all immovable properties across the state this year

The Congress government would be providing an average additional financial aid of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month to each household through its five poll guarantees.

The Karnataka government is also set to repeal amendments made to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) Act during the previous BJP regime.

The gruhalakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, got an allocation of Rs 24,166 crore in Siddaramaiah's 14th budget.

Anna Bhagya scheme, under which every member of a below poverty line (BPL) household would get 10 kg of free rice, got an allotment of Rs 10,000 crore annually.

For disease control of horticultural crops, the Siddaramaiah-led government has allotted Rs 5 crore.