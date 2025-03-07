Karnataka Budget 2025-26: New Fisheries Policy Announced to Boost Sector

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting his record 16th budget in the Legislative Assembly today, announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the fisheries sector in Karnataka. The state government will introduce a new fisheries policy to support the economic development of fisherfolk.

Key announcements related to the fisheries sector include:

Deep-Sea Fishing Promotion: The government plans to relax fishing limits to encourage deep-sea fishing.

Expansion of Fisheries Education: The number of fisheries colleges in Mangaluru will be doubled to enhance educational opportunities in the field.

Support for SC/ST Fisher Vendors: Select fish vendors from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will receive financial assistance of up to 50% or a maximum of ₹3 lakh for purchasing four-wheeler vehicles.

Engine Replacement Scheme: Fishermen with motorboats over 15 years old will receive financial aid of up to ₹1 lakh to replace boat engines with new ones.

High-Tech Fish Expo in Mysuru: A hi-tech fish exhibition centre will be set up in Mysuru to promote nutritious fish-based food products for tourists.

Multi-Level Parking at Malpe Port: To ease vehicular congestion at Malpe fishing harbour, a multi-level parking facility will be developed under a public-private partnership.

Infrastructure Development: An allocation of ₹30 crore has been made for the development of fisheries-related connectivity roads in coastal districts with NABARD's support.

These measures are expected to enhance the fisheries sector, improve the livelihoods of fishermen, and boost the state's coastal economy.