Live
- Kolkata Police Law Institute cautions against malpractices in examination for men in uniform
- Will consider market feedback before changing derivatives expiry: BSE CEO
- Empowering Women: Best Slogans to Share on International Women's Day 2025
- SE Asia sees decline in maternal mortality ratio, on track to achieve SDG target by 2030: WHO
- I never thought he left us: Shah Rukh on Gambhir's return to KKR in 2024
- Written in the Stars: How Astrology is Shaping Luxury Fashion
- DPIIT, Mercedes join hands to boost startups, innovators
- 'Committed to transforming J&K into economically vibrant region', CM Omar Abdullah presents budget
- Nikhita Gandhi drops new holi anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- Sreerama Chandra on the renewed success of ‘Haal-e-Dil’: Now people know I sang the song
Just In
Karnataka Budget 2025-26: New Fisheries Policy Announced to Boost Sector
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting his record 16th budget in the Legislative Assembly today, announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the fisheries sector in Karnataka.
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting his record 16th budget in the Legislative Assembly today, announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the fisheries sector in Karnataka. The state government will introduce a new fisheries policy to support the economic development of fisherfolk.
Key announcements related to the fisheries sector include:
Deep-Sea Fishing Promotion: The government plans to relax fishing limits to encourage deep-sea fishing.
Expansion of Fisheries Education: The number of fisheries colleges in Mangaluru will be doubled to enhance educational opportunities in the field.
Support for SC/ST Fisher Vendors: Select fish vendors from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will receive financial assistance of up to 50% or a maximum of ₹3 lakh for purchasing four-wheeler vehicles.
Engine Replacement Scheme: Fishermen with motorboats over 15 years old will receive financial aid of up to ₹1 lakh to replace boat engines with new ones.
High-Tech Fish Expo in Mysuru: A hi-tech fish exhibition centre will be set up in Mysuru to promote nutritious fish-based food products for tourists.
Multi-Level Parking at Malpe Port: To ease vehicular congestion at Malpe fishing harbour, a multi-level parking facility will be developed under a public-private partnership.
Infrastructure Development: An allocation of ₹30 crore has been made for the development of fisheries-related connectivity roads in coastal districts with NABARD's support.
These measures are expected to enhance the fisheries sector, improve the livelihoods of fishermen, and boost the state's coastal economy.