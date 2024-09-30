Karnataka CM Announces Imminent Release Of Controversial Caste Survey Report

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to unveil the state's contentious caste survey report in the upcoming cabinet meeting. Speaking at an event in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah emphasized the survey's importance in identifying and supporting marginalized communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the persistent lack of opportunities for backward classes in society, stating, "We must identify them and provide them with equal opportunities as others. That's why I initiated the caste survey."

Siddaramaiah revealed that the survey's findings, recently submitted to him by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, will be presented to the cabinet next month. This move comes after previous attempts to implement the survey were halted when Siddaramaiah lost power in 2018.

The caste census has been a longstanding principle of the Congress party, according to Siddaramaiah. He noted growing momentum for similar surveys across India, as caste-based data has not been collected in national censuses since 1930.

However, the report faces opposition from various societal segments and reportedly even within the ruling Congress party. Despite this, Siddaramaiah remains committed to using the survey results to recognize and uplift marginalized sections of society.

The Chief Minister's determination to proceed with the report's release underscores the complex political and social dynamics surrounding caste-based data collection in India. As Karnataka prepares to confront these findings, the state may set a precedent for addressing historical inequalities through data-driven policy-making.