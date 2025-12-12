Karnataka Cong infighting: BJP predicts 'dramatic' developments from Dec 20

Belagavi (Karnataka): The Karnataka BJP has predicted dramatic developments within the ruling Congress party in the state from December 20 onwards.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Friday, stated, "A new drama will unfold after December 20. There will be swift developments in the ruling party."

Ashoka said Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and state President Shivakumar need to clarify the leadership issue and power-sharing agreement. "They are not opening their mouths in this regard," he added.

Only CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, is repeatedly saying that his father will be the CM for five years, while no other leader is talking about it. "At the outset, it seems that the power-sharing agreement is being implemented. The dinner and lunch meetings with Congress leaders authenticate this," Ashoka said.

Ashoka claimed the Congress is divided into two factions: one comprising old Congress leaders and the other consisting of those who joined Congress recently.

"The situation has worsened following dinner meetings by leaders of the ruling party, and the plight of Congress MLAs has become pathetic," he maintained.

Ashoka stated that CM Siddaramaiah doesn't want to give away his seat, while Deputy CM Shivakumar is not willing to remain quiet. "During the session, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar are not in a position to see each other," Ashoka said, adding that the proceedings in the session are dull.

The BJP and JD(S) are raising issues related to North Karnataka and sugarcane farmers, but the government is not responding, Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's camp is organising dinner meetings to save his chair, while Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's camp is organising meetings to snatch away the CM's chair from him."

Vijayendra added that amid all this, the administration has collapsed, compelling farmers to take to the streets. "We had appealed that the Congress leadership should resolve the leadership issue before the winter session," he said.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress party's dinner politics, saying it's an insult to the people and the state. "The breakfast, lunch, and dinner meetings have destroyed the state," he said, adding that the Congress leadership in Karnataka has been mired in these meetings for three to four months.

"The Congress has forgotten governance amid the dinner and lunch meetings. The struggle launched by sugarcane farmers has taken a hostile turn," Vijayendra concluded.