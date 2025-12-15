Karnataka ex-MLA, a doctor, saves life of American co-passenger mid air

Bengaluru: A Karnataka ex-MLA, Anjali Nimbalkar, a doctor by profession, has saved the life of an American woman passenger, who suffered a medical emergency mid-air during a Goa–New Delhi flight, official sources said on Sunday.

The incident happened when Nimbalkar, AICC secretary co-incharge of Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, was travelling to Delhi to attend the “Vote Chori” rally organised by Congress at Ramleela Maidan on Sunday, they added.

Nimbalkar performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and revived the co-passenger, who complained of uneasiness and shivering, fainted and lost her pulse, they said.

Nimbalkar reportedly remained by the patient’s side for the entire duration of the flight, constantly paying attention to her medical needs and comforting her.

Soon after landing at Delhi, the unwell foreign passenger was shifted to a hospital by an ambulance, sources said, adding that Nimbalkar’s timely action received praise from passengers and crew members.

Lauding Hebbalkar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a post on ‘X’ said, “Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr Anjali instantly rose to the occasion and administered timely CPR, saving a precious life.”

What makes this even more inspiring is that, despite having stepped away from her medical profession and being actively engaged in politics, the doctor within her responded without a second thought, he said, adding that “this selfless act reflects not just professional expertise, but a profound sense of humanity, service, and responsibility toward fellow beings.”

“Whether in power or not, leaders like Dr Anjali Nimbalkar stand as shining examples of true public service—always ready to help, without expecting anything in return. Such individuals set a powerful standard for society and remind us of the true meaning of leadership,” he further added.

Thanking the CM, Nimbalkar said, she has done her duty as a Doctor. “It (is) also my job and duty as a doctor to serve in this capacity whenever required. Means a lot coming from you, who himself is an example of social commitment,” she said in a post on ‘X’, replying to the CM.