Karnataka Government Launches Survey to Boost Startup Eco system

Bengaluru: The state government has taken a significant step towards strengthening its position as the 'Startup Paradise' of India by announcing a comprehensive survey to gauge the needs and requirements of startups in the state. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge unveiled this initiative through a social media announcement on Tuesday.

The primary objective of the survey is to gain insights from registered startups across the state and understand their specific needs. The collected feedback will play a pivotal role in designing tailor-made programs and workshops to support and nurture the startup community in Karnataka. Additionally, selected startups from various sectors will have the opportunity to participate in open-house discussions with the government.

As part of the survey, startups have until August 9 to submit their applications. To facilitate the process, Minister Kharge's official Twitter account provides a link to the form. This initiative aims to foster an even more conducive environment for startups, particularly in the IT capital of the country, Bangalore.

The government's ambitious target is to establish a total of 25,000 startups, with 15,000 startups already functional in Karnataka. Through the implementation of new efforts, the government aims to boost an additional 10,000 startups in the state. The Department of Electronics, IT and BT, Science and Technology has been instrumental in designing the state's startup policy with the vision of leading Karnataka in the startup sector.

The idea of bolstering the startup ecosystem in Karnataka was initiated last November when the then IT-BT Minister, Dr. C. N. Ashwatthanarayan, launched the Booster Kit initiative during the Bangalore Technology Conference. The Booster Kit initiative provided essential structural assistance to encourage the growth of innovation in the region.

Nine organizations, including prominent names like Google, Paytm, HDFC, Razer Pay, Microsoft, Gain, Dayanand Sagar Entrepreneurship and Commerce Development Centre, WWS, and Stronger Ventures, along with the IT-BT Department and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Societies (KITS), signed the agreement to support the initiative.

The government's vision to establish 25,000 startups by 2027 has set a path to unlock the full potential of Karnataka's entrepreneurial landscape. This survey and the subsequent programs and workshops are poised to play a crucial role in driving the state's economy through innovation and fostering a thriving startup ecosystem.