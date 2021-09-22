Karnataka govt should increase millet exports: Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to support sustainable agriculture by increasing the export of millets. Her appeal came as the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International year of millets.

After inaugurating the "Vanijya Utsav", the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said, "Karnataka being a home for 'Siridhanya'', the government's intent is to reintroduce and promote staple and nutritious food products and increase its export."

The event is part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", which is being organised by the Central Commerce Department in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka on the occasion of 75th-year anniversary celebrations of the Indian Independence on Tuesday.

Minister Karandlaje said, "The state has established six Centres of Excellence under Indo–Israel-Netherlands Programme to boost quality and quantity production of Mango, Pomegranate, Flowers, Oil palm etc.The initiative will make India shine on the global front as a leading producer and innovator of high-quality agricultural products."

According to Karandlaje, who is a BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in Karnataka said the state government has been working to formulate an Agri-Export Cell to better target the policy initiatives and to expand its export market reach.

She added that her ministry is also actively engaged in the implementation of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' Scheme and 'Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises'.

The Minister assured the Centre's complete support to the Government of Karnataka to help them achieve their objectives. She also said the administration in Karnataka is committed to materialising central government initiatives such as developing districts as export hubs, setting up export development centres and 'One District one Product' scheme to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local and Make in India.