Karnataka High Court issues warrant against BBMP chief engineer

Bengaluru: "Tell the engineers and officials of your Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to pack their bags and go to jail," Karnataka High Court said, sending a stern warning to the lawyer representing the civic body, on Tuesday. Also a warrant has been issued against the BBMP chief engineer.

The city police commissioner has been directed to produce BBMP chief engineer before the court on Thursday, for his failure to attend the hearing despite the court's direction. A divisional bench headed by Chief Justice Rithuraj Awasthi on Tuesday took up the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Vijayan Menon, demanding that the government and the BBMP be directed to fill the city's potholes.

The lawyer representing BBMP, VM Srinidhi, at the trial maintained that an illness prevented the chief engineer from attending the hearing on Tuesday as directed by the court. Annoyed over this, Chief Justice said, "You need to file a memo and request us before the court proceedings start the hearing. It is unacceptable if requested now," he said. A bailable warrant has been ordered against the BBMP chief engineer.