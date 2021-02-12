Karnataka logs 430 new Covid-19 cases, seven fatalities

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday reported 430 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 9,44,057 and 12,251 respectively, the rpt the health department said. The active cases stood at 5,958.

A health department bulletin said 340 patients were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 9,25,829.

There were as many as 68,194 tests conducted today, including 64,596 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 1.78 crore, it said. Bengaluru urban district reported 228 infections whereas all the fatalities took place in Bengaluru Urban (6) and Bengaluru rural district (1).

Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,01,323 infections, 4,417 deaths, 3,92,985 discharges, including 128 today, and 3,920 active cases. No district in Karnataka, other than Bengaluru, crossed above 30 infections today, while 29 districts reported nil deaths.

According to the health bulletin, 28 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Mysuru, 18 in Tumakuru, 14 in Udupi, 13 in Chitradurga, 11 in Bengaluru Rural and 10 in Kalaburagi.

Cases were also reported in Belagavi, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, and Uttar Kannada. There were nil infection and zero fatality in Bagalkote, Bidar and Haveri whereas four districts reported only one infection and nil fatalities.