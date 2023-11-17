Karnataka Min assures justice in Udupi murder case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Udupi District In-charge Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, on Friday visited the victim family in Udupi, were four members were murders by a jilted lover, and assured justice to the victim family.

“The killer murdered four members of the family. It is an act of a demon. I visited them to condole the deaths. The police department has done a good job so far in the case. We will try our best to give justice to the family,” Hebbalkar told media persons.

He said that Udupi is a peaceful district, and such an incident should not have taken place.

“We will take precautions and ensure a law and order system. There was no information that the accused was hiding in Belagavi district. He acted like a psycho. The accused is married with two children,” she said.

Hebbalkar said that the accused carried out the act in only 20 minutes which tells us about his mental state.

The victim family has demanded a judicial probe in the murder case and also suggested a judge’s name. “We will get the probe done through him only,” the minister assured the family.

She said that due to work, she could not visit the family earlier. “However, I was in touch with the family and the police department,” she said.

Noor Ahmad, a member of victim family, said that the Minister Hebbalkar had responded to the request and assured them of justice.

“The minister has assured of all cooperation,” the Ahmad said.

The perpetrator, Praveen Arun Chougale (37), an employee at Mangaluru International Airport, confessed that issues related to friendship, love for Aynaz, and financial matters motivated him to commit the heinous crime.

He killed Haseena (46), her daughters Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and son Aseem (12) at their residence on November 12. The victims were stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

Police sources said that during the probe, the accused confessed that he was possessive about Aynaz, who worked with him. He had asked Aynaz not to talk to anyone but to him only. When Aynaz distanced herself from the perpetrator, he decided to kill her.