Karnataka mulling law against religious conversions: Home Minister

Bengaluru: State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that government is contemplating a law against religious conversions.

Responding to a question from Holalkere BJP MLA Goolihati Shekhar during zero hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, he said using money allurements to convert people to other religions is a punishable offense.

"We will review the Act existing in different States and check whether such a law can be enacted in Karnataka. We are also looking into what other forms of control can be done," the mome minister explained.

Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri observed that other States have strict laws banning religious conversion. He suggested that such laws be implemented in Karantaka too.

Another BJP MLA KG Bopayya stated there are widespread religious conversions in the State and called for stringent action to stop them.

Meanwhile, over the allegations that certain Church is threatening to file a case of harassment for accusing it of resorting to religious conversions, Congress member KJ George asked the members to disclose its name.

JD (S) Vijayapura MLA Devananda Chauhan said new churches were coming up in the district creating unrest among a section of people. He demanded action on this.

"In Chitradurga district, about 20,000 people were converted. My mother has been offered money to convert," alleged ruling party MLA Goolihatti Shekhar while speaking on conversions in the Assembly., "My mother was taken to their religious places, stating that good things will happen to her, where she was told not to wear kumkum, have the photos of (Hindu) gods or religious items.

She was brainwashed and sent back. After coming home my mother is systematically following it to the extent that her ring tone is a Christian song." Noting that his whole family was embarrassed as she only follows Christian songs and has Christian images, he said, "we have even lost the opportunity to worship our gods in our village.

If we try to convince my mother against it, she threatens to end her life. This is the pain I'm personally going through." He further alleging that people from SC/ST communities were targeted and even booked under atrocity and rape cases to see to that they got converted. He urged the government to bring in a law to end this menace.