Karnataka Soaps to distribute essential kits to 10,000 forest guards

Bengaluru: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a prestigious public enterprise, will launch a CSR initiative to distribute essential kits to 10,000 forest guards across the state. The programme will be inaugurated in Mysuru on Wednesday by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil at 2 pm at the Conference Hall of Mysuru Open University. Minister Patil stated that KSDL’s CSR fund of Rs 2 crore for the year 2024–25 has been utilised for this initiative. The essential kit comprises a bag, jerkin, shoes, and a water bottle, which will be distributed to forest guards, forest watchers, mahouts, kavadis, and drivers working with the Forest Department. “Mysore Sandal Soap, KSDL’s flagship product, uses sandalwood oil as its key ingredient. It is the forest guards who protect this precious natural resource. As a gesture of gratitude towards these guardians of our forests, this initiative is KSDL’s way of giving back,” Patil said.

On Wednesday, kits will be distributed to 2,168 personnel from the Chamarajanagar and Mysuru forest circles. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, KSDL Chairman CS Nadagouda, State Wildlife Board Member Dhruv Patil, and other local public representatives will attend the event. Distribution of kits to forest department staff in other regions of the state will follow in the coming days, the minister added. The jerkins and shoes have been procured as per individual measurements collected in advance. Of the 10,000 beneficiaries, about 5,000 are regular employees, while the rest are on a casual basis, Patil informed.