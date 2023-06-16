KCET results out: 2,03,381 students eligible for engineering courses

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 on Thursday with 2,03,381 students securing eligibility for Engineering and Technology courses.

Releasing the results in a press meet, Dr M.C. Sudhakar, the Higher Education Minister said that 2,44,345 candidates appeared for the test out of the 2,61,610 candidates who had applied. As many as 1,14,565 boys and 1,29,780 girls appeared for the exams conducted at 592 centres across the state.

According to the merit list prepared for different courses, 1,64,187 candidates for B.Sc. (Agri) (Farm Science); 1,66,756 candidates for Veterinary; 1,66,746 candidates for Naturopathy & Yoga; 2,06,191 candidates for B.Pharma and 2,06,340 candidates for Pharm-D courses have attained eligibility.

A total of 1,66,808 candidates have got eligibility for B.Sc. (Nursing) for which the CET was conducted for the first time based on the guidelines of INC and directions of the government.

The results have also been published on KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in and candidates can browse and download the subject-wise evaluation reports from the above websites. The Minister said that the assessment of performance has been done based on the revised key answers (prepared by subject experts) hosted on the KEA website. The detailed breakup of eligible rank holders belonging to various categories has also been announced. The rankings for students who have written supplementary exams will be given after the announcement of the results. It has been informed that if the result is withheld/not announced for want of 2nd PUE/ 12th standard marks card/proof of date of birth of any candidate, such candidates have to submit the photocopy of the said document to KEA through email ([email protected]) or fax or in person. Thereafter, KEA will publish the result of such candidates.

It has also been clarified that awarding of rank does not confirm the right of a candidate to select the seat until the original documents are verified.,

In the event of any applicants ranking not appeared in the ranking list, the candidate can search for his/her name in the search list. In the case of CBSE candidates, they may forward their marks sheet to KEA through e-mail following which spot rank will be announced.

For admission to Medical / Dental courses and ISM & Homeopathy (except Naturopathy and Yoga) courses, UGNEET-2023 ranking will be considered and for Architecture course NATA scores will be considered. Hence, further updates about this will be published on the KEA website after the announcement of NEET / NATA results.

Minister Sudhakar said that there is confusion about fees for engineering courses and the decision taken by the prior government to increase the fees by 10 per cent will remain unaltered.

Sudhakar stated that a total of 1.1 lakh seats are available for engineering courses for the current year and out of which 53,248 seats will be allotted under the government quota. He added, 25,171 seats will be available through COMED-K and 33,463 seats will be available under the management quota. To facilitate candidates who have passed Class 12 from CBSE, CISCE, 10+2, IGCSE, other boards and candidates who have passed Karnataka 2nd PUC / 12th standard before 2023, the KEAA has provided the last opportunity.

They need to enter their marks before 5.00 p.m. on June 17 by using the KEA link https://cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in/marksentry2023/forms/login.aspx and enter marks scored in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and English subjects, the official release stated. Umashankar, ACS, Department of higher education, S.Ramya, ED, KEA were present.