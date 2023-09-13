KMDC files complaint against a news channel and chief editor for false news and false propaganda

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation has filed a case at Seshadripuram Police Station against a new channel and its chief editor for spreading false news and against the schemes of the corporation.

The complaint had been lodged against the Aaj Tak, a national regional channel, and its chief editor, Sudhir Choudhary, by the KMDC Assistant Administrator Shivakumar.

The KMDC had been giving 50 percent subsidy or up to Rs 3 lakh for the unemployed youths to buy autorickshaws, goods, and taxis to become self-employed. Besides, a number of similar schemes have been implemented by Devaraj Urs Development Corporation, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, Valmiki Development Corporation, and Adi Jambhava Development Corporation. These schemes were not only for the minority community but also for the backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes. It was also available for the Hindu community's unemployed youths. These schemes were not implemented by the incumbent Congress Government but by the previous BJP Government.

But the news channel twisted this news saying that it had been meant only for the minorities in general and the Muslims in particular thereby doing injustice to the Hindus. This news was nothing but false and malicious. It aimed at whipping up the communal feelings in the society. Strict action must be initiated against the news channel concerned, the complaint said.