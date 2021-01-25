KPSC paper leak: CM Yediyurappa threatens to dismiss guilty officials

Bengaluru: The First Division Assistant (FDA) examination of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which was scheduled on Sunday, was cancelled late Saturday after the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police busted a gang which leaked the question paper.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday warned KPSC officials that whoever was involved in leaking the FDA examination question paper would be dismissed.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Chief Minister warned of stringent action against all those involved in the case. "It's an unpardonable act. I will not hesitate to dismiss the officials responsible for this from service."

According to the Chief Minister's Office, some officials have already been suspended and the CM would get the matter investigated.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, in a statement, said based on the confession made by the kingpins of the racket - Rachappa and Chandru - eight more were taken into custody, taking the total arrested to 14.

G Sathyavathi, Secretary of KPSC, in a media statement confirmed that the question papers had reached the hands of a few miscreants before the examinations, and both Kannada and English papers had been cancelled on Sunday. The official said the new schedule for the examinations would be announced in the coming days. The police added that the gang was using the stolen vehicles to circulate the question papers to job aspirants who had approached them a few days ago and paid some money in advance. All of them were taken into custody for questioning to ascertain their network.

A total of 3.7 lakh candidates applied for the examination out of which 2.8 lakh candidates downloaded the admission ticket.