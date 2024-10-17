KSRTC distributes Rs 1 crore cheque each to 20 families

Bengaluru: On the occasion of the 63rd Foundation Day of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, various events were organized at the premises of the Depot-2 of Bangalore (Central) Division. The Minister for Transport and Muzrai and Chairman, KSRTC inaugurated the programme.



Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated refurbished Airawat Club class buses and stated the Corporation has taken many labour welfare schemes which has helped them to work with full satisfaction. There was no compassionate ground appointment for the last four years, our Government has recruited 1000 dependents on compassionate grounds in 18 months. Government has accorded permission to induct 5800 new buses and so far inducted 3417 new vehicles. The innovate refurbishment initiative has helped the Corporation to fill the gap of induction of new vehicles and these refurbished vehicle could run for further 4 lakh KM’s. He congratulated Managing Director for this task. He told the families who have received accident relief and Family welfare scheme compensation to utilize the fund provided by the Corporation for the education of their children, buying property and should not spend the money wastefully.

The Chairman, KSRTC while speaking on the occasion stated that KSRTC is the biggest employee oriented Corporation in the country has implemented innumerable schemes which have helped employees and their families. He urged work of revision of passenger fare should take place whenever there is revision of crude oil prices which will help the Corporation to provide adequate facilities to the employees in a big way.

KSRTC is operating 8068 schedules with 8849 buses by operating 28.50 Lakh KMs and carrying 34.92 Lakh passengers daily. Corporation is having 33371 employees at its workforce. The Government has accorded approval for induction of 5800 new buses in State Road Transport Corporations. Out of this, 3417 buses have been inducted in 4 Corporations. Approval has been accorded for recruitment of 9000 posts in 4 Corporations. Out of this 1883 Driver cum Conductor and Technical Assistants have been Recruited and Recruitment process for 6500 post will be completed soon. Over 308.12 crore women passengers have travelled in corporation buses and their Zero travel ticket value was Rs. 7431.00 crores. The women passenger % to total passengers is 58.12%. Prior to introduction of Shakti Scheme 158909 trips are operated daily in 4 Corporation jurisdiction has increased to 172333 at present. There by an increase of 13424 additional trips daily. Compassionate grounds appointment orders issued to 1000 dependents of the deceased employees in 4 Corporations.

Corporation, in addition to refurbishing its old ordinary buses has taken up refurbishment of 10 to 11 years old premier buses. Today, 3 Refurbished Airavat Club Class Buses are inaugurated and covered 15 lakhs KM’s.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, with an intention to provide financial security to the dependents of its employees, has implemented an Accident Insurance Relief Scheme of providing Rs 1 crore Accident Relief amount to the dependents of employees, who die in an accident while on duty or off-duty. So far, Rs 1 crore has been distributed to the families of 17 employees, and today, a sum of Rs 1 crore each is being given to the dependents of 3 deceased employees. In total, 20 families of employees have provided with Rs 20 crore compensation at Rs 1 crore each as accident relief.

Recognizing the increase in number of deaths among employees due to heart attack, cancer, stroke, etc., and considering the hardships faced by the dependents of such employees and in response to the demands from various labour organizations with an intent of providing greater financial assistance to the affected families.

The Corporation has increased the relief amount from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs under the Employee Family Welfare Scheme for deaths occurring after 1 November 2023.

Under this revised relief scheme so far Rs 10 lakhs have been awarded in 39 cases, and today Rs.10 lakhs each has been distributed to the families of 37 more employees who have recently passed away and so far 93 employees have been provide Rs 9.30 core compensation.

The Corporation publishes an in-house magazine 'Sarige Sampada' every quarter, which covers the Corporation's activities, special achievements by the children of employees, special articles, etc. The latest edition of 'Sarige Sampada' and Vehicle Refurbishment Broucher, RTO Hand book and One year achievement Hand book are released on Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation faced severe financial constraints as it was unable to operate all its vehicles. When demand for passenger transport increased post-COVID, the Corporation was not in a position to induct new vehicles and devised a plan to refurbish old vehicles with body repair that had covered 9 to 10 lakh Kms have been taken up at the 2 Regional workshops of the corporation. These refurbished vehicles have been well-received by passengers and appear as attractive as new vehicles, leading to the expansion of this refurbishing work at all divisions.

Till date, 806 vehicles in two Regional Workshops and 344 vehicles in 16 Divisions, totalling 1,150 vehicles, have been refurbished. These refurbished vehicles can operate for another 3 to 4 lakh Kms. or till end of their operational life, indicating the Corporation's adoption of new modern methods and technologies.

The Corporation has recognized the exceptional work of Refurbishing carried out at Regional Workshops and Divisions, and awarded Rs. 3 lakhs each to Regional Workshops, Bangalore and Hassan, Rs. 2 lakhs each to 13 Divisions and Rs. 1 lakhs each to 3 divisions, along with certificates of appreciation.

The Corporation is running canteens at Regional Workshops, Bangalore and Hassan. As the canteens are old, renovation and modernization is proposed for these canteens and today Rs. 25 lakhs each has been released for this purpose to these two workshops.

Pavagada Depot of Chitradurga Division has achieved Zero Accident feat for the past 22 months by its disciplined operations and careful driving by the driving staff which is highly appreciable. The corporation has recognized this achievement and awarding Rs 2 Lakh cash award to the Depot and Rs.10,000 to the Depot manager Hanumantharaya E, for this achievements.

The Corporation has a policy of providing employment on compassionate grounds to the dependents of employees who died while in service. This process has been expedited, and today, 152 dependents of deceased employees have been offered employment on compassionate Grounds. Out of them, 103 dependents have been appointed as KST Constable, 45 as Sweepers, 3 as Technical Assistants, 1 as Conductor and appointment orders were issued to them.

In the programme Mohammed Rizwan Nawab, Vice Chairman KSRTC, V Anbukumar, Managing Director, Dr. NV Prasad, Secretary Transport Department, Dr. Nandhinidevi K, Director (P&V), Sadashiva Prabhu, Director (S&V), BMTC, Union leaders, Officers and Staff were present.