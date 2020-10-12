KSRTC to buy new technology to prevent accidents

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon be upgrading technology for its fleet with the aim of reducing accidents.



It plans to introduce collision avoidance mechanisms and anti-drowsiness systems that will provide real-time alerts to drivers, conductors and the control room. It has also been told that a new initiative will apply the brake automatically if any vehicle or individual suddenly comes before the bus.

"This new device is being manufactured by a private company and will be a boon for the corporation because it will reduce the number of accidents. State transport corporation is spending Rs. 100 crore every year towards compensation to accident victims," a senior official of the corporation told The Hans India.

According to the recent reports, the maximum number of KSRTC bus accidents were reported on routes between Bengaluru and Chennai, Chikkamagaluru, Tirupati, Shivamogga, Hindupur, Chintamani, Bagepalli, Gauribidanur, Tumakuru, Sira, Hosadurga and Pavagada. Also these were mostly due to over speeding and distracted driving and some divisions have spent Rs 1.63 crore on bus damage repairs in recent years.

The Corporation claims that the rate of accidents involving KSRTC fleet has been coming down over the years and the new technology promises to prove more effective addressing the issue in future. The detectors will alert drivers if they doze off while driving. It will send a signal that will wake up drivers. Apart from this, the brakes will be applied automatically if any other vehicle or person accidentally comes before the bus. The KSRTC officials are in touch with companies that are involved in manufacturing of such hi-tech gadgets to install them in the buses in a phased manner.

"Accidents take place not only due to rash and negligence of drivers. The negligence of other vehicle drivers are also the reason for this," opined an official.

The official said some high-end cars have this technology to prevent accident. If this successfully works in buses, the same will be extended to the entire fleet," he added.