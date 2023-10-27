K'taka AAP demands Delhi model premium bus service to control B'luru traffic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the Congress government should begin Delhi model premium bus service in the state to control Bengaluru traffic.

Jagadish V Sadam, senior AAP leader from Karnataka has written a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard and stressed that Delhi model should be emulated in Bengaluru.

"I am requesting on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party that in view of traffic and pollution control of Bengaluru city, Delhi type premium buses should be started in cities like Bengaluru in our state," he stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved the much-awaited 'Premium Bus Aggregator Policy 2023' to encourage the upper middle class to switch to public transport. The scheme will strengthen Delhi’s transport system and reduce traffic and air pollution, the letter stated.

"The poor and the middle class travel by bus. Also, to encourage the upper middle class to use buses on a daily basis, Delhi-style premium buses should be introduced in cities like Bangalore in the state.

If modern buses start plying with all kinds of systems in luxury private vehicles including AC, WiFi, GPS, CCTV, many people will leave their private vehicles and switch to buses. Through this, major problems like traffic, air pollution can be brought under control.

Seat reservation and payment can be done online in premium buses. Seats can only be booked online; there will be no 'on-the-bus booking' facility. Individuals can book their seats on an app just like airline seats. These buses won't stop frequently and passengers will be picked up from their desired location. It helps passengers to feel like travelling on their private vehicles," he said.

"We have full hope that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will immediately pay special attention to this issue and solve the traffic and pollution issues of Bangalore city," Jagadish Sadam requested.