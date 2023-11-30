Live
K'taka govt invites Australian investors to invest in infrastructure development sector
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday invited Australian investors to invest in the infrastructure development sector of the state.
He held talks with the Australian High Commissioner in New Delhi, Philip Green OAM, who met him at his home office Krishna.
During the discussion held to further strengthen the relationship between Karnataka and Australia, Chief Minister extended this invitation.
Investments can be made in sectors like urban transport, green field road corridor etc in the state. Moreover, Bangalore is the fastest growing city in the country and is known as the city of technology and knowledge. He explained that skilled human resources and unskilled manpower are available here and there is ample opportunity for investment in the state, he explained.
Responding to this, High Commissioner Philip Green said that he will bring the delegation of investors and organise a round table of investors.
Many MoU have been signed between Karnataka and Australia in the field of education as well. It was agreed that this relationship will continue.
On this occasion, the Australian Consul General in Bengaluru, Hilary McGeachy, Australia's Minister of Commerce and Trade in South Asia Catherine Gallagher, Chief Minister's Political Secretary K. Govindaraju, Deputy Chief Secretary to Chief Minister L. K. Atiq and other officers were present