K'taka JD(S) thanks PM Modi for helping tobacco farmers hit by excess rains

Bengaluru: The Karnataka JD(S) unit has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal for supporting the state’s unlicensed tobacco farmers who were facing a crisis due to excess rains.

In a press statement on Tuesday, state President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, expressed gratitude to Piyush Goyal, for "allowing unlicensed tobacco farmers in regions like Hunsur, Periyapatna, and H.D. Kote to sell their produce and for waiving penalties imposed on them."

Welcoming the Centre’s decision, he recalled that "on December 2, 2024, a delegation, led by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi to present a memorandum. This was followed by a crucial meeting with senior officials from the Commerce Department on December 21."

Nikhil Kumaraswamy also mentioned that the delegation included Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former minister S.R. Mahesh, Hunsur MLA G.T. Harish Gowda, and representatives of the tobacco farming community.

He further highlighted that "Karnataka’s tobacco farmers suffered severe losses due to excessive rainfall in May and July last year, leading to a significant drop in flue-cured Virginia tobacco yields and a decline in leaf quality. The Centre’s intervention will now provide relief to thousands of affected farmers."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken several historic farmer-friendly decisions, and this move to support Karnataka’s tobacco farmers is one among them," he added.

Explaining the impact of the Centre’s decision, he stated that "auction centres under the Tobacco Board will now allow the sale of excess tobacco from registered farmers and unauthorised tobacco from unregistered farmers. Additionally, farmers can access fair and transparent market prices without any extra service charges."

FCV tobacco is cultivated over 53,325 hectares in Karnataka, with 40,487 registered farmers and 12,838 unlicensed growers. "This decision will particularly benefit 12,838 unlicensed tobacco farmers," he noted.

Meanwhile, B.Y. Vijayendra, State President taking to social media stated, “Special thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal Ji for empathizing with and coming to the rescue of FCV tobacco growers, who were in severe distress due to the heavy rains in May, June, and July 2024.”