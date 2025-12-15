K’taka to probe ‘genotoxic’ claims in egg brand: Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will verify claims circulating on social media that a particular brand of eggs contains ‘genotoxic substances’ that may cause cancer before taking any further action, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday.

Assuring that the matter would be taken seriously, Rao urged people not to panic or get confused and said there was no need to stop consuming eggs at this stage.

Social media posts have claimed that laboratory tests conducted on a batch of eggs from a particular brand detected traces of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole, substances reportedly banned for use in poultry farming.

“First of all, we need to ascertain the background—who conducted the tests and whether they were carried out scientifically. I will speak to the Food Safety and Drug Commissioner to gather details. If there is any truth to the claims, especially since they are being linked to cancer, we will definitely take appropriate action,” Rao told reporters here. He said that based on the information gathered, the government would decide whether further testing is required.

“At present, there is no need for people to worry or be confused. It is better to arrive at a conclusion after verifying the facts. People need not worry unnecessarily,” he added.

Responding to a query on whether such substances could have been used in poultry farming to prevent bacterial infections or increase egg production, the minister said it would be inappropriate to comment without verified information, as the issue is sensitive.

“Whether such practices are being followed, who is doing it, which company is involved, and whether others are also doing it—all these aspects need to be examined. I am not in a position to comment right now. I will ask the department to verify and check the matter,” he said.

Emphasising the need for responsible action, Rao said several claims circulate on social media and taking hasty decisions based on unverified information would be inappropriate. “I will look into the matter seriously. After a thorough examination, we will decide on the next course of action and inform you in a couple of days,” he said.