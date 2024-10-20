Kumaraswamy confident of returning as CM by 2028

Mandya: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has confidently predicted that he will return as the Chief Minister of Karnataka before 2028, stating that the current Congress government will not remain in power until then. Speaking to the media in Mandya, Kumaraswamy expressed his belief that the people of Karnataka would once again give him an opportunity to lead the state.

“I am not an astrologer, but I am saying this with confidence—by 2028, I will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka again. If the people want me, why shouldn’t I lead the state once more? People will decide, and I will appeal to them to give me five years to govern,” he said, revealing his desire to hold the CM position for the third time.



Kumaraswamy highlighted his previous stint as Chief Minister, which lasted for 14 months, and stated that it was a government formed under unique circumstances. “My 14-month administration was run in a coalition. Yet, the programs we initiated are still remembered by the people. If I get a full five-year term, I will use my experience to deliver good governance,” he promised.

Emphasizing Karnataka’s financial strength, he said, “There is no shortage of money in Karnataka. It is a prosperous state. But currently, funds are being mismanaged and public assets are being exploited. If we stop this, we can implement programs that offer benefits far greater than what is currently being provided—up to`10,000, not just`2,000. I am confident that the people will grant me the opportunity to implement these plans.”

The former CM did not hold back in criticizing the Congress-led state government, accusing it of failing to meet the expectations of the people. “People are fed up with the way the current government operates. They have lost faith in its leadership. The discontent is growing, and it is only a matter of time before this dissatisfaction leads to a change. People will remove this government, not us. The public will make the decision,” he asserted. Kumaraswamy also hinted at internal strife within the Congress, claiming that even the party’s own MLAs were dissatisfied with the leadership. “There is an undercurrent of discontent among Congress legislators. They are not engaging with the public; they don’t visit the villages because of the government’s inaction, and this is leading to their own dissatisfaction. We are just waiting to see when this discontent will erupt. We are prepared to shake the foundations of this government,” he said. With his statements, Kumaraswamy has made it clear that he is gearing up for a political comeback. His confidence in returning as Chief Minister reflects his belief that the people of Karnataka are ready for a change. As he continues to build momentum, it remains to be seen how the political landscape will shift in the state over the coming years. Kumaraswamy’s message is clear: he is ready to lead Karnataka once more, and he believes that the people will place their trust in him to bring about better governance and prosperity for the state.