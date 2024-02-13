Kumaraswamy hints he may not contest LS elections

Bengaluru: As the Lok Sabha poll is approaching, great developments are taking place in the state politics. There were rumours that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will contest the Lok Sabha elections and become a minister at the Centre after the merger of the JD(S) with the BJP alliance. But now HD Kumaraswamy has indirectly said that he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections. “I have not thought about contesting the Lok Sabha elections. “Why are you asking me to leave the state, I thought, let me stay in the state,” he said.

JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy participated in the re-establishment programme of the Eshwara temple in Channangihalli village of Hassan taluk. After talking to the media representatives, he said that ‘people are saying if you contest this time, you will win and become a minister at the centre. It will be good for the state, you should stand for the Lok Sabha elections. They are also asking to contest from Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Bangalore rural constituencies. If Deve Gowda doesn’t contest from Hassan, they are asking me to come and contest. They speak in admiration, Can I stand in all constituencies? Let’s see what to do next. But he said that till this moment I have not decided about contesting for Lok Sabha.’

No one can avoid Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time. BJP-JD(S) alliance has no problem regarding seat sharing. JD(S) candidate should win in Hassan district also. There are minor issues, we will fix them all. He said the issue of Nikhil contesting is equal to a tele-serial.

While Preetam Gowda is young, he has spoken something with enthusiasm. If Preetam Gowda is to contest, let us all discuss and make him contest. We too should go like brothers. He said, “Let’s do it right, he would have spoken in the heat of the moment.”

Speaking about the Kempanna’s allegations of commission against the Congress government, they are asking the contractor’s association president Kempanna to testify. They kept the same statement of Kempanna and pasted it as PAYCM. The corrupt Congress government should be removed. The NDA alliance should win 28 out of 28 constituencies in the state.

They allege that NDRF has not given grants. He retorted that they had given special grants a few times. ‘Brother HD Revanna is a bit rash. Revanna creates opposition from people due to his rash nature. Revanna has grown up as the backbone of Devegowda. But the development work done by Revanna is nothing less. If we have hurt anyone, we will mend our ways. There have been some incidents in the district in the last 5 years. Don’t listen to any scams. Deve Gowda got less power in political life. Deve Gowda was in power for only 3-4 years. He said that if he had been given a chance for at least five years, there would have been a lot of development.’

‘A conflict has started between the Centre and the State. I have observed all this closely. The Governor addressed the Joint House today. The budget is also scheduled for presentation. This time I have decided that ten days should be reserved for the House. The protest has started now. CM Siddaramaiah has presented a record budget in this state. Now you are saying that there is injustice in the 15th Finance Commission’. He informed that this Finance Commission has started in the constitutional system of our country.

‘There is no problem with the alliance, it doesn’t matter to me. There is no confusion in seat allocation. What we need is to remove this corrupt government. Should win 28 out of 28 in the state. Our aim is to earn a win for NDA completely’,

the ex-CM said.