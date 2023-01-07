Lalbagh to showcase classic oldies

Bengaluru: Want to see the old and the powerful riding in their pristine condition? Head straight to Lal Bagh at 10 am on Sunday! All bikers must be there to feast their eyes on some of the oldies still roaring and raring to go. Yes, this is an event when that happens only once a year. Over 50 Rajdoot-Yamaha 350 RD (Racing Dynamics). This happens to be the 15th anniversary of the Bikers of India club which has over 500 members out of which 200 are RD 350 owners.

"But this being a special day for Bikers India we will have 100 plus bikes of all categories both classic and modern all of them gleaming and shining as they are just out of the showrooms. Since the major attraction of the show is the RD 350 I am obliged to state here that they are all from the 1984-89 bracket -their owners have gone through a lot to keep them in such good condition with the help of the restorers in the city, they are worth a gaze and close inspection by the biking community of Bengaluru if not the state." Vishal Agarwal promoter of the event told The Hans India.

Riders in this group are passionate about their bikes. "Yes it is difficult to procure the spares, We get them from the United States of America where this legendary model is still currently there. We do have a Delhi-based manufacturer of the parts who keeps a steady supply, they are a tad expensive, but what the heck the passion is worth it" they say.

Vishal said they would not be creating any problems for the traffic, we will all arrive at the Lal Bagh individually and leave in a similar fashion after the event. I thank the authorities of Lal Bagh for accommodating us for two hours. "We will also wear the traditional dresses to add value to the concept".

Senior biker and owner of the RD 350 (one of the first owners in Bengaluru) Ashok Aggarwal and father of Vishal runs a sweet shop 'Beneras Sweet House' on Avenue road is now 63 but still rides his bike occasionally says his proud son.