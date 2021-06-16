Leaders of 7 parties held for holding ‘silent’ protest 

Bengaluru: In an effort to draw the attention of the government to the problems plaguing the common man, seven political parties organized a joint silent protest at Gandhi Bhavan, near the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Senior leader and activist Ananth Subbarao, Sati Sundaresh of CPI, M.N. Sriram of SUCI(C), K.N Umesh of CPM, Clifton D Rozario and Appanna of CPI(ML)L, Mohan Raj from RPI, Chamarasa Mali Patil and Badagalapura Nagendra representing the Swaraj India were taken into custody for holding arrested protest.

The leaders of the parties condemned the arrest for highlighting the plight of the people. Succumbing to people's pressure, the government had recently announced aCovid package of Rs. 1423 crore in two phases.

"The fact of the matter is that the package is a pittance hardly enough to provide any succor to a vast majority of people who have been reeling under financial problems over the past two months due to loss of jobs, loss of lives and livelihood. More than paying heed to the interest of the common people, the State and the central governments are busy in looting the common people through price rise and other anti-people policies," they said.