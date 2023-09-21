Leopard death in Bannerghatta: Eshwar Khandre instructs all zoos to be on high alert

Bengaluru: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent infection of wild animals belonging to the cat species in any zoos of the state.



In Bannerghatta National Biological Park, 7 leopard cubs died due to Feline Panleukopenia (FPV) virus infection and 16 deer died due to abdominal diseases (hemorrhagic enteritis and endocarditis) and due to mutual conflict, the Minister personally visited the park and inspected it, after which he held a meeting with senior officials. In view of the infection of the leopards in this park, no staff here has been ordered to visit any other zoo in the state.

He also advised to vaccinate cats like leopard, lion, tiger, wild cat etc. in the world famous Sri Chamarajendra Zoo of Mysore and other zoos if necessary.

After a lengthy discussion on the death of the deer, the minister was told that the deer was brought from St. John's Hospital in Bangalore had stomach-related diseases and were kept in isolation and died due to fighting and infection. The minister instructed the executive director that the zoo is a very safe and protected place and the death of animals on such a scale is really shocking.





He gave a clear instruction that the Forest Officers and Medical Officers should coordinately inspect all the animals and give priority to their care and conservation, taking care not to bring the institution into disrepute with the government due to any ill will.



He ordered to immediately inform the government and higher authorities in case of sudden or suspicious death of any wild animals. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Javed Akhtar, Principal Secretary (Forest Division) Sanjay Bijjur, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife Division Subhash Malkade, Chief Forest Force Rajiv Ranjan and officials.