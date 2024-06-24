Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
Leopard rescued, released back into forest
The forest department officials saved a young leopard estimated to be 4-5 years late on Saturday evening.
Udupi: The forest department officials saved a young leopard estimated to be 4-5 years late on Saturday evening.
According to reports, the leopard had entangled itself on a barbed wire fence across a private property on Hiriyadka Kukkehalli road at a place called Bakkare. The leopard had given up the struggle to set itself free, as the barbed wire was hurting it. Words were sent to the forest officials in Udupi, who rushed to the spot and arranged for a tranquiliser shot administered by appropriate experts.
They later released the leopard, and after applying medicine to the scratches on its pelt, they released it to the nearby Someshwara wildlife sanctuary, from where it is presumed to have entered Bakkare village.
According to the villagers, wildlife incursions in these parts of the district have increased in the last few years. Somappa Suvarna, who is a village elder, said smaller wildlife are always found in these parts, like pangolins, snakes of different kinds, jackals, peacocks, and forest fowl. There are rare occasions when leopards have also roamed about villages like Bakkare, Bailuru, Kukkehalli, and other places. He said because of prey-predator ratio was dwindling in the neighbouring Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, wildlife incursions have become frequent.