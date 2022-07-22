Lesson on Financial Literacy for students of Orchids

Bengaluru: Orchids - The International School (OIS), has introduced a Financial Literacy Programme (FLP) for its students that is probably the first of its kind in India. OIS has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to new-age learning techniques. Continuing its legacy, they have recently introduced a professionally designed program called 'Financial Literacy' for students to familiarise themselves with the world of finance and its nuances. The program is designed by academicians and industry experts and will be taught right from Grade 1 to 10 in all its 60 branches across 10 cities in India.

While speaking about the program, Shubham Chauhan, Academic Head- Research and Development, Orchids - The International School, said, "Today, financial literacy is a must-have life skill rather than an option. We, at Orchids, believe that we should introduce various essential aspects of financial management to our children at the very beginning of their lives, so they can become financially literate and responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Also, the traditional way of learning is passed and it's imperative that our future generation understand the nitty-gritty of the rapidly changing economic landscape of the world. We are confident that a financial planning class as a part of their curriculum will boost their confidence and understanding of various financial products available in the market." The students will attend one period per week where they will be taught how to handle personal finance, basic processes of banking, different kind of savings options, etc. The best part of this program will be the practical experience that students will receive as they will get an opportunity to visit financial institutes to have a hands-on experience of these processes. Introducing the implementation of financial literacy at an early stage of life will equip them to handle critical financial processes as and when such circumstances occur in their lives.