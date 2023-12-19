Let CM Siddaramaiah review six months of governance: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi: Officials fix commission targets in the transfers of government officials by the state government. There is no feeling that a new government has come to power in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must review the six months of governance, opined former CM Basavaraj Bommai.



Speaking with reporters here on Tuesday, he said that even after six months of the government being in power, there has been no development. The officials are indulging in escapism by only telling lies.

Expressing doubts about the assurances given before this government came to power, he also commented on the economic situation, saying that although reports have been made regarding the economic situation, there has been no improvement. The allocation for relief must increase as the expenses increase every year. However, this year it has decreased. There is no progress in any developmental work. Day by day the state's economic condition is worsening. The Government must reduce the burden on people in the name of guarantee schemes and provide more funds to development workers.

Shortage of funds for irrigation

Bommai said a budget of Rs 5,000 crore rupees should be released for the third phase of the Upper Krishna project. The previous government had approved a budget of Rs 52,000 crore rupees for the plan. They need to allocate money for land compensation and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. They only say that there is a court issue for R&R. There is no instance of the completion of any irrigation plan in the same year. The Malaprabha scheme has been ongoing forty years and is still on the Ron side. This government is diverting people's attention and is not beneficial.

No grant from the Centre's allegation

In response to the allegation that there has been no grant from the Centre to the state, the former CM said that it is just a political statement. The government of India have given grants to the state as needed. The BJP would provide evidence of how much grant has come from the Centre. The Centre's rules have now changed. Money goes directly to the districts. If the government sends money, they don't spend it on the projects. The funds are going directly to the respective plans of the districts. The state government does not talk about it.

Failure in implementing guarantee schemes

Bommai said, The BJP leader said the government has completely failed in implementing guarantee schemes. Only 35% of the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana has reached actual beneficiaries. They just talk about technicalities. Even in providing solutions for the drought, they accuse farmers if they don't submit proof which It is the responsibility of the Agriculture Department.

Effort to get funds from the Centre

Meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good development. They are also trying to get funds from the Centre to the state like the drought relief scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been cooperative in this regard, said Bommai.

No fear for anyone

He said, "There is a constant occurrence of female fetal homicide in the state. What is the use if we hand it over to the CID and nothing comes out of it? If we give it to the CID, who has fear? Even now, female fetal homicide is happening. The incident of cleaning the the septic tank by the children in Kolar is inhumane. Such incidents frequently happen in this area. What is the use if we pay compensation after everything is done? There is no sincerity in finding out a permanent solution to all these things. Social Welfare Minister Dr. Mahadevappa is showing courage in paying compensation but it is essential to prevent such incidents from happening. Thieves have no fear in this government. There is no proper law and order in the state. Officials have no fear. For this reason, they have taken money and done transfer."