Let’s transform Bengaluru, says DCM to MLAs, MPs and MLCs

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Development Minister and DCM DK Shivakumar held a meeting of all MLAs, MPs, MLCs in Bengaluru on Integrated Development of Bengaluru on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, DCM Shivakumar said:’ Bengaluru development needs your full cooperation and advice. Election politics is over. Don’t get political now. There may be political and ideological differences. Let’s put that aside. Advise for the development of Bangalore. Former Prime Minister Vajpayee had long ago emphasised on the dignity and importance of the city of Bangalore at the world level. The present Prime Minister has also said it many times. So, let us-all together increase the dignity and honour of our city’.

DCM also said: ‘You can belong to any political party. Let’s work together. Let’s leave politics and develop. If you want to do politics, I am ready for that too. Ready for love and conflict. But I don’t want hate politics. No faith in it. Citizens of Bangalore have suffered a lot due to infrastructure problems. They are overwhelmed by corruption. Provision of adequate civic amenities is the duty of all of us.’

Adding on, Shivakumar said: ‘Please advise me. I will take it with a clear mind. Let’s implement it. Let’s honour Bengaluru. The concerned authorities should report immediately about the amount of drinking water being supplied to which sector of Bangalore, whether water is being supplied according to the population’, he said. Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has contributed immensely to the country’s economy. More money goes to the Centre in the form of GST, cess, various taxes. Let’s bring the due share to the state and develop it’, said DCM Shivakumar.

‘The role of officers is very important in the development of our capital. But some people do not pay attention to this, they speak and do according to their convenience. Some try to divert. We must review each. It will not be tolerated if the authorities try to play games and try to divert the development. Such people need to vacate the space. Keep your personal interest aside. Make a plan for comprehensive development of Bangalore in real sense and implement it’, he said. He added: ‘I don’t want to spend time discussing and reviewing what happened in the past. Let’s think positively about the future. Let’s transform Bengaluru’.