Light tremors felt in Karnataka dist

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Light tremors were reported at different locations in Vijayapura district of Karnataka in the wee hours of Monday.

The tremors were felt at 12.22 a.m. and 1.20 a.m. in parts of Vijayapura city and Managoli town in Basavanabagewadi taluk. Authorities explained that the intensity of the tremor was recorded at 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The tremors occurred five kilometres inside the earth. As a result of the earthquake, people ran out of their houses in the wee hours and spent the entire night on the streets.

Materials and things at home went haywire as a result of the earthquake. The people of the region have become wary of the tremors as they had experienced them more than 10 times in the last year.

Teams from the Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Authority and experts from central agencies who visited the district maintained that the intensity of the tremors is low, and there is no need for concern.