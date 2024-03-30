Lingayat, AHINDA votes decisive in Koppal

Koppal: In the history of 17 elections in Koppal Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has won nine times while the BJP has won three times. The JDS has shown its strength twice, other parties, including non-parties, have won once each. But since 2009, BJP’s victory in the constituency has continued.

Koppal Lok Sabha constituency is known for diversity. This constituency was named Kushtagi Lok Sabha Constituency in 1952, at the time of the independence of the country. Then Shivamurti Swamy Alavandi entered Parliament as a non-party member of the Lok Sabha. In 1957, this constituency saw many milestones as the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency was changed.

Koppal constituency was earlier a Congress stronghold. Indira Gandhi's close aide, H.G. Ramulu, has created a record of winning four times in this constituency. Siddaramaiah once contested for the Lok Sabha in 1991 and lost in this constituency.

Koppal Lok Sabha Constituency has a total coverage of 8 constituencies: Koppal, Kushtagi, Gangavati, Kanakagiri, Yalaburga, and Shira Guppa in Bellary district, and Sindhanoor and Muski constituencies in Raichur district. But if we look at the results of the last election, Congress won in six of these eight constituencies, while Gali Janardhana Reddy of the KRPP and Doddanna Gowda Patil of the BJP won in Kushtagi in Gangavati. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there was a similar atmosphere in the constituency, and the BJP won in one constituency.

In the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency, traditionally considered a Congress stronghold, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted its dominance, clinching victory in the last three consecutive elections since 2009. Following Sivaramegowda's triumph in 2009, Sanganna Karadi secured victories in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. This time, the BJP has fielded Basavaraja as its candidate, aiming to maintain its winning streak.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Sanganna Karadi's opponent, Rajasekhara Hitnal, suffered defeat by a margin of 38,000 votes. This time, the BJP fielded famous orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Basavaraja Kyavatr as its candidate. Initially, Karadis supporters opposed denying Karadi a ticket, which was later pacified by state BJP high command.

Kyavator expressed confidence in getting Karadi’s support in this election and active participation in the campaign. Undeterred, Congress candidate Raja Shekar Hitnal has once again thrown his hat into the ring, intensifying the electoral competition in the constituency.

With a total of 18,41,560 eligible voters, the electorate in Koppal comprises diverse demographic groups. Among them, Lingayats constitute a significant portion, estimated to exceed 5 lakh voters, followed by approximately 4 lakh Kurubas, 4 lakh Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 2 lakh Muslim voters. Additionally, there are around 3 lakh votes from other minority caste communities.

The electoral dynamics in Koppal pivot on the voting patterns of key communities, namely Lingayats, Kurubas, Dalits, and Muslims, whose collective preferences are poised to influence the outcome significantly. As political parties intensify their campaigns and outreach efforts, the battle for supremacy in Koppal unfolds against the backdrop of these demographic intricacies.

Total electors : 18,41,560

Male voters : 9,33,245

Female voters : 9,08,315

Previous results

2019: Sanganna Karadi (BJP): 5,86,783; K Raja Shekara

Basavaraj Hitnal (Cong): 5,48,386

2014: Sanganna Karadi (BJP) 4,86,383; K Raja Shekara

Basavaraja Hitnal (Cong) 4,53,959

2009: Shivana Gowda (BJP): 2,91,693; Basavaraj Raya

reddy (Cong): 2,09,904