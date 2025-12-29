Liquor sale timings extended till 1 am in Bengaluru for NY celebrations

Bengaluru: Inview of New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has issued orders permitting extended liquor sale and consumption hours for special occasion excise license holders (CL-5), applicable only to the state capital. Accordingly, liquor transactions and consumption will be allowed from 6 am on Wednesday, December 31, till 1 am the following night.

Under normal circumstances, CL-5 license holders are permitted to sell and serve liquor only between 10.30 am and 12 midnight. However, considering the New Year festivities, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has granted relaxation, allowing operations from early morning till 1 am on December 31.

The CL-5 licence is a temporary or special occasion liquor permit issued by the Excise Department. It is mandatory for serving or selling liquor during private events such as weddings, birthday parties, receptions and other special occasions. The licence is valid for a single day (24 hours) and primarily applies to private parties, programmes or events held on a specific date. On special occasions like New Year, CL-5 license holders are allowed liquor sale for one designated day.

Officials clarified that CL-5 license holders must procure and sell liquor strictly in accordance with excise department regulations. Sale or consumption of liquor at special events without a valid CL-5 licence is a punishable offence under the law.

As the countdown to New Year has begun, police have stepped up security arrangements across the city. Tight security measures have been put in place, and Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has been personally visiting sensitive and high-footfall areas to review preparedness.

During a recent visit to Koramangala, the Commissioner reviewed security arrangements with senior police officers and later held a meeting with hotel, pub and bar owners.

He directed them to ensure that business operations on New Year’s Eve are restricted strictly till 1 am. He also instructed them to take all precautions to prevent any untoward incidents, place special emphasis on the safety of women, and immediately inform local police in case of any disturbance.

Over the past two days, the Police Commissioner has also conducted inspections in key areas such as Indiranagar, MG Road and Brigade Road as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the New Year celebrations.