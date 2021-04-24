'Lockdown-like curfew' not good: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday condemned the state government for imposing a "lockdown-like curfew by forcibly closing down non-essential businesses."

Speaking to media persons on Friday, former minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Shivakumar said "the opposition was cooperating with the government "even though they failed miserably" from a humane perspective.

But the steps they are taking are not acceptable."

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar published detailed guidelines as to what services can function on weekdays across the State.

"Nonetheless, forcible closure in any form is never acceptable. We will fight the government politically for taking such decisions" Shivakumar added.

Based on the Chief Secretary's statement, it was reported that police had taken to the streets and brought down shutters on commercial establishments in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Mysuru and other cities and towns.