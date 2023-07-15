Live
Madikeri: CESC meter reader stabbed
Madikeri: A bill collector was stabbed in the wake of a discrepancy in the electricity bill on Thursday evening in Jambur Bane in Madapura, Somwarpet...
Madikeri: A bill collector was stabbed in the wake of a discrepancy in the electricity bill on Thursday evening in Jambur Bane in Madapura, Somwarpet taluk. Prashant, a Chamundeshwari electricty supply company (CESC) bill collector was stabbed by Ratish, a resident of Cariappa layout. The injured has been admitted to the hospital.
Ratish was furious with the bill collector due to the high electricity bill. According to sources Rathish was receiving bill of around rs 300 every month but he received bill for rs 1400 for last month consumption. He picked up quarrel with the bill collector. The employee told him to enquire at office. But outraged by the answer Rathish picked up machete from his kitchen and stabbed Prashanth.
