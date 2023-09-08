Mahisha Dasara Celebration Sparks Controversy : MP Pratap Singha Voices Opposition

Mysuru: A contentious issue has emerged in city as preparations for the Mahisha Dasara celebration draw near. Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Singha has made a fervent statement opposing the event, signaling potential conflict on the horizon.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, MP Pratap Singha expressed his strong reservations about permitting Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. He asserted, "Thousands of people visit Chamundi hills every day with the sole purpose of seeking the darshan and blessings of Mother Chamundi. For those who may not share this belief, there are other options. It is referred to as Chamundi Betta, not Mahisha Betta."

MP Simha suggested that those who hold reverence for Mahishasura should keep his image at home and offer their worship in private. He stressed that Chamundi betta is not an appropriate venue for the inauspicious occasion of Mahisha Dasara and made it clear that it would not be allowed to take place there under any circumstances.

He recalled previous actions taken during the BJP government to prevent such events and cautioned the DC and City Police Commissioner against allowing it to continue. Simha warned that if anyone attempts to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, all BJP leaders, including himself, will gather near the Mahisha statue on that day to protect the sanctity of Chamundi and prevent any perceived affront.

In a direct appeal to the Chief Minister, Simha urged, "Chief Minister sir , if you don't believe in God, it doesn't matter. But, don't undermine the faith of the people of Mysuru and the devotees of Mother Chamundi." He emphasized that the women planning to celebrate Mahisha Dasara are also devotees of Chamundi, irrespective of the ruling party, and asserted that they would not tolerate any wrongdoing.

Simha lamented the resurgence of Mahisha Dasara celebrations, which were allowed during Siddaramaiah's tenure but were curbed during the Yeddyurappa and Basavaraja Bommai governments. He voiced concerns about the growing influence of anti-religious sentiment in the form of Mahisha Dasara. MLA from Krishnaraja Constituency, T.S. Srivatsa, affirmed their commitment to preventing Mahisha Dasara. "We will stay overnight on Chamundibetta to ensure it does not take place," he declared.

Srivatsa underscored their preparedness to stop the event and insisted that during Dasara , puja and prasada should be offered solely to Chamundi. He expressed frustration at "some people opposing the sentiments of the majority through unfavorable practices."

The Mahisha Dasara celebration is slated for the 13th of October and it has been announced that due to space constraints near the Mahisha statue, the event will be organized at the foothills of Chamundi betta. The Mahisha Dasara celebration committee has declared that they do not require permission for the event. The controversy continues to brew,