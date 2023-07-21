Malleswaram Police Arrest Two Accused in Over 40 Cases

Bengaluru: The Malleswaram police station has managed to arrest two accused who were involved in more than 40 cases including shoplifting, mobile phone theft and robbery in the state capital. Mohammed Rafiq and Taufiq Sadiq are the arrested accused.



On May 27, the accused who came on a bike robbed a 70-year-old woman named Shantamma of a gold necklace and fled from the Malleswaram police station. North Division DCP Sivaprakash Devaraju said that on May 27, around 7 am, the Malleswaram police station registered a case of theft.

During the investigation, the two accused were arrested by the police of Kapu police station of Udupi district in a robbery case and were taken into custody by Malleshwaram police through a body warrant. At this time, gold bars worth Rs.3 lakhs recovered followed by leads given by accused. The accused Mohammad Rafiq and Taufiq Sadiq were the two wanted accused in Mahalakshmi Layout and Malleswaram robbery cases.

He said that cases have been registered against the arrested in various police stations in Bangalore, Mangalore, Udupi and Shimoga. The arrest of these two accused is a significant achievement for the Malleswaram police in their efforts to combat crime in the state capital.