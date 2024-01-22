  • Menu
Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

As the nation eagerly anticipates the installation of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a controversial incident has unfolded in Gajendragad town, Gadag district

Gadag: As the nation eagerly anticipates the installation of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a controversial incident has unfolded in Gajendragad town, Gadag district. Tajuddin Dafedar, a young man from the town, has found himself behind bars for sharing an edited photo on Facebook depicting him hoisting a green flag at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The incident occurred during the countdown to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration, adding a layer of tension to the festive atmosphere surrounding the historic event. The edited photo, featuring a green flag on the Ram Mandir, quickly circulated on social media platforms, sparking outrage among leaders of pro-Hindu organizations.

The Gajendragad police arrested Tajuddin Dafedar, leading to a palpable sense of unease in the town. Late at night, members of various organizations, including Bajrang Dal, rushed to the police station in protest, exacerbating the tension. Police Sub-Inspector Soman Gowda confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Tajuddin Dafedar, and an investigation is underway.

