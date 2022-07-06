Man From Bengaluru, Wearing Zomato T-Shirt Sent Resume In Delivery Boxes

In today's world, people are finding new ways to showcase themselves while applying for a job. Similarly, Aman Khandelwal has developed a special technique for attracting employers' notice. He delivered his resume in a box of pineapple pastries to a few start-ups in Bengaluru while dressed as a Zomato executive.

Mr. Khandelwal has also posted images of himself holding a box of pastries and donning a Zomato T-shirt on Twitter. With this idea, he attached a bore which mentioned that "most resumes end up in the trash. But mine in your belly."

He also shared the message on Twitter explaining that he has sent his resume out in a box of pastries while dressed as a Zomato delivery boy. it was delivered to several startups in Bengaluru. He tweeted, "Dressed as a Zomato delivery boy, I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru." He added the link to his LinkedIn page in a subsequent tweet.

Mr. Khandelwal is seeking a management trainee position or an APM position after earning his MBA from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), located in Pune. His resume also mentioned that Aman Khandelwal also has a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Rajasthan.

Social media is buzzing a lot about Aman Khandelwal's idea of a job search. A lot of users has asked questions. Some of the questions included that where is the resume? Even some were curious to know the address where the boxes were delivered.

Meanwhile, Zomato, in contrast, didn't appreciate much of his "gig" and stated that the "impersonation is not very cool."