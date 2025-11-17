Mangaluru airport leads nation with 30% DigiYatra adoption in Oct

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport has emerged as one of India’s fastest adopters of DigiYatra, achieving a record 30 per cent passenger usage in October 2025. The achievement underscores the steady nationwide shift toward biometric-backed, contactless air travel.

According to a press note issued by the Mangaluru International Airports here on Sunday, DigiYatra, launched at the airport in June 2024, uses facial recognition technology to allow passengers to move through airport checkpoints without physical documents. Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL), which operates the facility, said adoption of DigiYatra has risen consistently month after month since the system went live.

In October 2025 alone, 22,779 of 75,902 domestic departing passengers used the DigiYatra platform. The airport also recorded its highest single-day usage on 5 October, when 1,118 domestic passengers, or 39 per cent, chose the biometric boarding route.

Data from FY 2025–26 shows a steady climb: 22% in April, 23.7% in May, 24% in June, 24.4% in July, 24.3% in August, 25.3% in September, and the highest yet—30% in October.

To meet this rising demand, the airport has added two more DigiYatra lanes, one each at departure gates 1A and 1B, in addition to the existing gate. Officials say the expansion has significantly eased passenger flow, shortening queues at entry and security.

The DigiYatra initiative is part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s push to modernise domestic air travel with biometric verification, digital processing, and reduced paper-based checks. The Mangaluru Airport has paired the rollout with its wider digital strategy that includes automated parking systems and the aviio coordination app for stakeholders. Passengers can enrol through the DigiYatra mobile app or via airport kiosks, with on-ground “Digi Buddies” assisting travellers unfamiliar with the platform. Airport authorities say the rising adoption at Mangaluru reflects a growing passenger preference for faster, frictionless travel across India’s aviationecosystem.